WATCH: Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan walk hand-in-hand in matching monochrome outfits on coffee date

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been consistently making waves in the headlines ever since they tied the knot. As one of the industry's most beloved couples, their affectionate bond shines through every public appearance. Whether strolling hand in hand on romantic outings, enjoying cozy movie nights, or gracefully navigating airport terminals, their chemistry never fails to captivate fans.

Their latest rendezvous outside a chic cafe on a serene Monday evening only adds to the allure of their love story, inviting admiration and adoration from admirers.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan enjoy a romantic date in the city

On February 26th, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan ventured out into the city for a delightful coffee date. The couple radiated elegance as they perfectly coordinated in chic ensembles of black and white, with beaming smiles that caught the attention of shutterbugs.

In the captured video, the Hulchul actor oozed charm in a crisp white tee paired with sleek black pants while affectionately holding his wife's hand. Sshura looked stunning in an off-shoulder black crop top elegantly paired with matching black pants, exuding effortless style and grace.



On December 24, 2023, amidst ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan exchanged vows, marking the beginning of their journey together. Sshura, a renowned makeup artist known for her work with Bollywood luminaries like Raveena Tandon, found her own fairy tale moment with Arbaaz.

The intimate nuptial ceremony took place at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. Against a backdrop of floral arrangements, the couple radiated joy and love, as captured in the snapshots they shared from their special day. Adorned in coordinating floral attire, they epitomized grace and elegance.

Accompanying the cherished photos was a heartfelt message, resonating with gratitude and anticipation for the future: "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

