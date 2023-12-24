WATCH: Arbaaz Khan’s fun reaction after paps tease him amid wedding rumors with Sshura Khan is unmissable
Rumors have it that Arbaaz Khan has found love again, this time in Raveena Tandon's makeup artist Sshura Khan. It's also being reported that the celebrity couple is to get married soon.
Rumors have it that actor Arbaaz Khan has found love again after parting ways with Giorgia Andriani. It’s been reported that this time, the actor has fallen head over heels with Raveena Tandon's makeup artist.
Arbaaz Khan reacts after paps tease him amid relationship rumors with Sshura Khan
If you have been on the internet lately, you might have heard about the buzz going on regarding Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan. Well, for the unaware, the actor is rumored to be dating Sshura, who is a Bollywood makeup artist and works for actress Raveena Tandon. In a recent event when the paparazzi funnily enquired about his lady love, he shushed them with a blushing smile.
In the video, the actor can be seen looking dapper in his blue suit that he wore with a crisp white shirt. As he arrived, the paps cheered for him. Some also asked him ‘Kal kahan aana hai’ (Where should we come tomorrow?) amid rumors of his wedding to Sshura Khan. His funny response with a wide smile says it all.
Watch:
Arbaaz Khan might get married to rumored ladylove Sshura Khan
According to a report by News18, the couple, who is deeply and madly in love with each other, is planning to tie the knot soon. A source close to the development informed that the wedding is expected to be an intimate affair which will happen in the presence of the couple’s families and close ones.
A report in India Today also suggested that the wedding is going to happen on December 24 (Sunday) in Mumbai. After reports of their soon-to-be union started circulating online, Sshura made her Instagram account private.
Reportedly, the couple met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film titled Patna Shukla which is expected to make its theatrical debut sometime next year. The film is produced by Arbaaz under his production banner and backed by director Vivek Budakoti. It also stars actors like Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik, and the late Satish Kaushik.
Arbaaz Khan’s past relationships
The Daraar actor was married to model and actress Malaika Arora in 1998. They also have a son, Arhaan Khan together. But the couple got divorced in 2017. He then was committed to Italian model-actress Giorgia Andriani. But they recently ended their four-year relationship.
ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon's makeup artist Sshura Khan makes Instagram account private amid wedding rumors with Arbaaz Khan
