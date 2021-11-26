WATCH: Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated after his father asks him to pose for the media

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and others were arrested in a drug raid case. The controversy remained one of the most talked-about news, the whole month. After so many days, Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail but with conditions. Among the conditions, one was that they have to appear every week for attendance at the NCB office. They have kept the promise and were seen at the NCB office every week.

But today, a funny incident happened with Arbaaz when he was leaving the NCB office. The video has gone viral on social media and is trending also. In the video, Arbaaz Merchant's father was waiting outside the NCB office when he went to mark his presence. As he came out of the office, his father put his arms around his shoulder and requested him to stand and pose for media. Reluctant Arbaaz stood for a second, but when the camera persons started asking them to turn in different directions to pose, he got irritated. His father tried to move accordingly and even asked Arbaaz to follow. The young boy lost his cool and we saw him facepalming and then said, 'Stop it dad.'

One of the users wrote, “After everything ....Papa rocks.” Another wrote, “Desi indian parent.”