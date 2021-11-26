WATCH: Arbaaz Merchant gets irritated after his father asks him to pose for the media
But today, a funny incident happened with Arbaaz when he was leaving the NCB office. The video has gone viral on social media and is trending also. In the video, Arbaaz Merchant's father was waiting outside the NCB office when he went to mark his presence. As he came out of the office, his father put his arms around his shoulder and requested him to stand and pose for media. Reluctant Arbaaz stood for a second, but when the camera persons started asking them to turn in different directions to pose, he got irritated. His father tried to move accordingly and even asked Arbaaz to follow. The young boy lost his cool and we saw him facepalming and then said, 'Stop it dad.'
One of the users wrote, “After everything ....Papa rocks.” Another wrote, “Desi indian parent.”
To note, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and others like Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise off Mumbai court. The Bombay High Court granted bail to them on October 28.
