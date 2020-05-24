Watch: Archana Puran Singh recalls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days as Miss Braganza & how she misses Mr Malhotra

Many would remember Archana Puran Singh as the fun loving Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and channeling that character, she shared a hilarious video. Check it out below.

The lockdown is giving celebrities enough time to look back on happy memories and their work through the years. One such celebrity to walk down memory lane was actress Archana Puran Singh who made fans nostalgic with her TikTok video. Many would remember her as the fun loving Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring , Kajol and Rani Mukerji. And channeling that character, Archana shared a hilarious video for Mr Malhotra played by Anupam Kher.

In the video, she says, "Malhotra! Tumhe kaha tha na lockdown ho jayega. Aur tum apni Miss Braganza se milne nahi aaye. Akele lockdown ho gaye ho. Bhool gaye woh din college ke (Didn’t I tell you there will be a lockdown? And you did not come to see your Miss Braganza. You are in lockdown all by yourself. Have you forgotten those college days)? Malhotra, Miss Braganza is waiting for your call." The video was loved by fans and was widely shared on social media.

One fan commented, "Thats truely a happy nostalgia .mam you made my heart smile keep sharing more..you are delight in this sad times." While another one wrote, "No one else could match up to u for that role..Miss Braganza." While yet another said, "Awesome brings out old memories of ms briganza (sic)."

