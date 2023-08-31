WATCH: Are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor teaming up for a movie? Latest appearance sparks rumors

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, are among the well-known star kids in Bollywood. Although both of them are yet to make their Bollywood debut, they are quite popular. Recently, on Thursday, Ibrahim and Khushi were seen together in the city. They were spotted outside the office of the popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra. This has raised speculation about a potential collaboration among them for a film.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted together outside Mukesh Chhabra’s office

On August 31, 2023, both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted together outside Bollywood’s popular casting director, Mukesh Chhabra’s office. In the video that is making rounds on social media, both of them are seen donning casual clothes. While Ibrahim had opted for a black t-shirt and denims, Khushi on the other hand chose to wear a grey sweatshirt paired with denims and minimal makeup with a messy bun. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

About Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming projects

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan, one of the most frequently papped star kids in Bollywood, is reportedly gearing up for his first acting role under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is titled Sarzameen and Kajol is also said to be a part of it.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's movie The Archies. She will be portraying the character of Betty Cooper. The upcoming film also features Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The movie's trailer was unveiled in the month of June this year, offering a sneak peek into the characters and the plot. The Archies is scheduled to be available on Netflix from December 7th. One of The Archies stars, Mihir Ahuja is also reported to be a part of Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Sarzameen.

In addition to this, Khushi is also all set to star in the remake of the Tamil movie Love Today. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actress will be appearing alongside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in the film.