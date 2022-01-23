WATCH: Are you ready to fall in love with Disha Patani's double ponied retro look?

Disha Patani is the nation’s girl crush and for all the good reasons. She is gorgeous, stunning and oh, you really can’t forget her cute dimples! The actress always strives to deliver her best foot forward and her fans appreciate all her efforts. The actress is quite active on her social media, keeping her fans hooked to her gram. It is one of the reasons why she enjoys such a dedicated fanbase. Recently, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress shared some of her beautiful clips of an enticing retro look on her Instagram and mind you, you are going to be stunned.

In the boomerangs that Disha Patani put up on her Instagram stories, the young actress could be seen enjoying herself and playing with her hair. She looked glamorous in her silver, shimmery short top and white skirt, flaunting her perfect figure. She tied her hair in two side ponies. However, the part of her look that caught our eyes the most was her bold and dramatic blue eye makeup. Her blush pink lips and the sweet smile on them enhanced the look multifold.

Check Disha's Instagram story HERE

Recently, Disha Patani also put a new reel video featuring the new version of the 'Kaali Kaali Ankhein' song from the Netflix series of the same. The beautiful star can be seen dancing to a special combination of the two versions, both old and new, of the 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,' which begins slowly and gradually builds in tempo before transitioning into a high-octane dance performance. In a thrilling performance, Disha raised the bar with her fantastic dancing skills and gorgeous appearance.

