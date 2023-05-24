WATCH: Arijit Singh goes grocery shopping on scooter in Murshidabad; Fans react: ‘So down to earth’

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular playback singers in India. He is one of the biggest names in the music industry, and has a massive fan following. Not only is he known for his soulful voice, but he is also lauded by many for his down-to-earth nature. Arijit Singh received widespread recognition after the song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 was released in 2013. Despite the fame and success he has garnered over the years, Arijit Singh remains humble as ever. Arijit hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal, and he was recently spotted in his hometown as he went grocery shopping on his scooter. The video has gone viral, and netizens are in awe of his simplicity.

Arijit Singh goes grocery shopping on a scooter in Murshidabad

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Arijit Singh going grocery shopping on his scooter. He is seen carrying a bag in his hand, and as he makes his way to the scooter, the singer exchanged pleasantries with the locals. He is seen smiling and speaking politely with the neighbours in Bengali, and the video has won over the Internet. While one social media user commented, "So down to earth," another one wrote, "There are people like this, living such a simple life being such a shining star, really unbelievable, that's Arijit Singh." A Twitter user also shared this video clip, and wrote, "Arijit Singh is more Bengali than most of the Bengalis out there." Take a look at the video below!

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, during a live concert in Aurangabad, Arijit Singh got injured after a woman pulled his hand, while he was interacting with the audience. A video that went viral on social media showed Arijit Singh schooling the woman for her actions, and explaining why it was wrong.

In the video, Arijit was heard saying, “If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun. It's as simple as that. You're pulling me like that. My hand is shaking. Should I leave?" The woman apologized to Arijit, and he said, "You have to understand. You are a grown-up, right? You are a mature person, right? Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can't move my hand.”

