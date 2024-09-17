WATCH: Arijit Singh trying to heal crying female fan with his song and gestures in viral video prove he is God sent angel with gifted voice

Is Arijit Singh's music enchanting because of his talent, or is it his presence that makes the music magical? It's a question that might leave you pondering, as both he and his music possess the ability to deeply move listeners. Despite being incredibly gifted and having a global fan base, Arijit leads a humble life. This was evident at a recent concert when he noticed a woman in the crowd shedding tears during one of his songs. Arijit gently approached her, sat on the stage, and locked eyes with her while continuing to sing and that proves he is a god sent angel.

Then he got up during singing Sajni and gestured for her to wipe her tears and smile. He further asked her to “forgive and forget.”

The fans post read, "God sends signs & tonight’s @arijitsing's concert was a proof! As soon as he started singing his emotional songs , memories of my ex in London flooded back , The promises, betrayal, lies & heartbreak. In that moment, Arijit—without knowing why I was crying—sang, consoled, and said, ‘forgive & forget.’ It felt like God was speaking through him in that moment , using Arijit as an instrument to deliver His message. I’m sure some of you can relate, while others may not. tonight’s concert will forever be a core memory to re write ‘love’ & start a new story. Sharing this because God truly sends signs; we just have to pause and listen!"

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One person wrote, "He is such a humble performer". Someone wrote, "Watching Arijit live is a once in a lifetime experience. He can make you cry, sing, dance & smile - all at the same time!". Someone wrote, "That's why he is legend". One person wrote, "A man with a golden heart. Saying this from personal experience. I've been to his concert. A girl got injured amidst the crowd, and he stopped his music to attend the girl."

The video has gone viral on social media and fans are praising Singh for his heart-touching gesture.

