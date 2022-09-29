Watch Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s as ‘Dumb & Dumber’ as they go for a morning walk in Glasgow

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are busy shooting for their next untitled project in Glasgow, Scotland. The actors are shooting their second film together and are having quite a lot of fun. Right from pictures to boomerangs, both share updates on their social media handle and make fans more excited. Today Arjun once again shared a video on his Instagram and gave a glimpse of his morning walk with Bhumi.

The video opens with Bhumi who is walking wearing black joggers and a black crop hoodie. Arjun asks Bhumi how is the weather and she replies saying, ‘Its very cold yaar’. Well, the video proceeds further showing them indulging in more fun banter. The Ishaqzaade actor captioned it as ‘Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow.’ As soon as he shared the video, fans started dropping fire and heart emojis in the comment section.