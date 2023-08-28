WATCH: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted on romantic dinner date; fans call them 'beautiful couple'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for several years, having officially confirmed their romance in 2019. Their open display of affection on social media and frequent public appearances together have been quite noticeable in the past. Recent absence from the public eye led to rumors of a breakup, with speculations about them moving on. However, these rumors were debunked as the couple was seen on a lunch date and later, a romantic dinner outing, reaffirming their bond.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora step out for a romantic dinner date

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were clicked outside a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai on the evening of Sunday, August 27. The actors were walking along the path towards their car. Arjun was dressed in a dark gray hoodie with black casual pants and white sneakers. He accessorized his look with a silver wristwatch, sunglasses, and a black cap. Malaika looked resplendent in a white pantsuit with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with white heels and had her hair in a tight ponytail along with minimal makeup. She finished off the look with a necklace and carried a black and white handbag. They greeted and smiled at the paparazzi. Arjun guided Malaika toward the car and opened the door for her while wishing goodnight to the camera persons. Have a look:

Advertisement

The fans were extremely happy to see the couple together in public amid the breakup rumors. They showered love on the couple in the comments under the paparazzi video of their inner date. One person wrote, “Beautiful couple (red heart and nazar amulet emoji) @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor.” Another fan said, “I think they aren't breaking up.” Others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, the lovebirds were spotted post-enjoying a lunch date in the city amid the heavy rains of Mumbai.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s professional front

Malaika ventured into the OTT space last year with her series Moving in with Malaika, where fans can get to know her up close and personal. She recently judged a dance competition at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Arjun is presently shooting for The Lady Killer, directed by Ajay Bahl, in which he shares the screen with Bhumi Pednekar. He will also star alongside Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh Mudassar Aziz’s movie Meri Patni Ka Remake.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make joint appearance; spotted post enjoying lunch date