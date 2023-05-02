WATCH: Arjun Kapoor attends Hans Zimmer's concert with dad Boney Kapoor sans sisters; calls him 'best company'

Arjun Kapoor was recently seen jetting off to Berlin with his ladylove, Malaika Arora for a quick getaway. Post spending time together, the diva returned to Mumbai but Arjun stayed back there. He waited for a special reason and the actor revealed the same on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor shared a video with his fans and informed them that he attended composer Hans Zimmer's concert in Frankfurt, Germany with his father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor enjoys Hans Zimmer's concert with dad Boney Kapoor

In the video, Arjun and his daddy cool Boney Kapoor are seen having a gala time at the concert. The father-son duo even recorded a special message for Anshula, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor since they weren't with them in Germany. He gave a glimpse of the concert and also shared pictures with his dad. Along with the video, Arjun penned a heartfelt note and revealed that it was on his bucket list. He went on to call the concert 'inspiring and incredible'.

His post read, "HANS ZIMMER LIVE with dad! @boney.kapoor What an experience! This is a dream come true for me... It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. Ticked this one off from my bucket list... a groundbreaking audio and visual show in the truest sense. Watching all my favourites performed by him up close and personal... can it get any better than this? Legendary music. The BEST company. A night to remember." Have a look:

After he shared the video, Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor dropped several red heart emojis in the comments section. One user took to the comments section and commented, "Experiencing Sir Zimmer live makes even the greatest rockstars pale in comparison. What a spectacle his show is. Especially when he unpacks the Ochestra Suite from The Lion King!" Another user wrote, "Sick" followed by a fire emoji.

Arjun Kapoor's work-front

The actor was last seen in Kuttey with Tabu, and Radhika Madan, among others. Next, he will be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar. Kapoor has a few other projects in his kitty too.

