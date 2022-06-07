Watch: Arjun Kapoor gives a Bollywood twist to 'Jiggle Jiggle' trend; Malaika Arora calls it 'epic'

Arjun Kapoor has recently jumped on the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge on Instagram. The song is a remix of a British-American journalist Louis Theroux's 2012 interview, in which now many people, including celebrities, are shaking a leg. Recently, Arjun gave the viral trend a Bollywood twist as he danced to Govinda and Raveena Tandon's iconic song Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye from the 1998 movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor nailed the dance routine like a pro.

Sharing the reel on his Instagram handle, Arjun added a quirky caption that read: "Even I felt cute, Even I shot it, Even I won’t delete it. You can take me out of Bollywood but you can’t take #Bollywood out of me." In the video, the Gunday actor is seen donning a brown round neck t-shirt, black sweatpants, and a beanie. Soon after many fans and followers reacted to the video in the comments section. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also commented and wrote: "Hahaha EPICCCCCCC." Rakul Preet Singh added several laughing emojis.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's video HERE:

Earlier today, the Ishaqzaade actor gave a befitting response to a troll who body-shamed him on Instagram. The user said that Arjun “can never get in shape.” A troll commented on a post tagging Arjun's trainer and said, "Man you are a lucky trainer to get a client like this, you keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich guy with no mentality bro." Soon after, Arjun responded to the user's statement on his social media and slammed him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. It is slated to release on July 8. Next, the actor also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey.

