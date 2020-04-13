WATCH: Arjun Kapoor has a humble request to all the pet parents; Says 'Do not abandon them'

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Arjun Kapoor requests all the pet parents to not abandon their pets and not give up on them.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. From sharing their throwback pictures to sharing some interesting videos, celebs are making the best use of this quarantine period. They have been updating fans with the titbit of their life on social media. Among all, , who was already quite active on social media has been sharing some interesting pictures and videos for fans on his Instagram account. Amid all the fun videos that the Panipat actor keeps sharing, recently he shared a video giving an important message.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many owners have abandoned their pets and left them on roads believing in the rumours that pets carry this deadly virus. Passing on a message to all the owners, Arjun has requested them to not abandon their pets and not give up on them as pets never give up on their owners. At the end of the video, Arjun has requested all the pet owners to keep loving and spoiling their pets. Sharing a video of max sleeping, running, playing, Arjun wrote, "A humble appeal to all the pet parents."

Even , Twinkle Khanna, , and other celebrities have been urging fans to not abandon their pets and also to feed the strays during this lockdown and be kind to them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

