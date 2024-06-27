WATCH: Arjun Kapoor jokes 'shaadi nahi kar rahe hum' as female fan feels nervous during his birthday celebration

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday, June 26. The actor had an intimate celebration with his loved ones and later participated in a cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi. Arjun has now offered a glimpse into the meet and greet organized with his fans for the special occasion. During the birthday bash, a female fan felt nervous meeting Arjun who consoled her and joked that they weren’t getting married.

Arjun Kapoor has playful interaction with fan during his grand birthday celebration

Today, June 27, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a video from his recent meet and greet with fans. The actor looked dapper in his casual appearance consisting of a printed shirt and black pants. As he entered the venue, he was surrounded by his admirers who welcomed him with red roses and hugs. The fans also received gifts in return. Arjun expressed his gratitude to them, saying, “Thank you for being part of this and I hope you guys will have a lot of fun today.”

As he was interacting with the crowd, one fan told him, “Bahut nervous feel kar rahi hu (I’m feeling very nervous).” In response, Arjun went to her and held her hand. He playfully said, “Chalo mai aapki nervousness dur kar deta hu. Par sharma kyu rahi ho, shaadi nahi kar rahe hum (Let me remove your nervousness. But why are you feeling shy, we are not getting married).”

Advertisement

Arjun gave his fans autographs and obliged them with pictures. He also interacted with a few people on a video call. Arjun even cut a cake with the crowd which said, “Fans like you make birthdays amazing.”

Have a look at Arjun’s post here!

In the caption, Arjun wrote, “This birthday was one for the books! Fans traveled from all over the country & a few joined me virtually to celebrate my birthday with me. Your unwavering support & love made it an unforgettable day. Thank you for making my birthday so special!”

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s film Singham Again in which he plays the antagonist. The cast of the movie includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, and more send wishes to ‘dear one’; Rohit Shetty drops new still from Singham Again