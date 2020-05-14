WATCH: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS he is bored by staying in the house with a quirky boomerang video

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Arjun Kapoor shares a quirky boomerang video syncing to the tune of 'Bored in the house' donning a cap with cat eyes.

is among those Bollywood actors who love to share bits and pieces related to their daily lives on social media. The Panipat actor has been quite active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country. From sharing awareness messages related to the Coronavirus outbreak and its precautionary measures to sharing pictures of his daily routine, Arjun has been doing it all. The actor is making the best use of his quarantine period and his social media game is on point.

Recently, Arjun treated fans with a quirky video revealing that he is 'bored in the house' due to the lockdown. Arjun has shared a boomerang video where the actor is shirtless and is staring at the camera while donning a cap with cat eyes. While the song Bored in the house starts playing in the background, the Panipat actor is seen nodding his head in sync with the tune. For the uninitiated, Bored in the house is the famous quarantine song featuring American rapper Tyga which has been used by many amid the lockdown. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "I Got my eyes (all of em ) on you."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor had a stellar beginning this year with the period drama Panipat helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles has received a positive response from the audience. He will be next seen alongside in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. However, the release date of the movie has been postponed owing to the current situation prevailing around the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic. He has also been roped in opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

