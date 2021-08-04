WATCH: Arjun Kapoor REVEALS sister Janhvi Kapoor’s weirdest habit during a rapid fire session

Along with entertaining audiences on the silver screen, has now decided to increase the dose of fun by launching his very own digital show. Titled Bak Bak with Baba, the Ishqzaade actor will now be seen having unfiltered interactions with his industry acquaintances, close friends and family members. The first ever edition of Arjun Kapoor’s digital show was graced by none other than his sister, Janhvi Kapoor.

During the chat, both Arjun and Janhvi played the game of rapid fire and while doing so, the sibling duo candidly went on to unveil many interesting secrets about each other. When asked what is the weirdest habit of sister Jahnvi, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star said that the Dadak actor can have shower almost ‘anywhere in the world’. Arjun Kapoor said, “She roams around with a suitcase and showers anywhere in the world. I do not know if I am supposed to be saying this, but it is a very weird thing.”

Click HERE to watch Arjun Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor’s rapid fire session

Further on, a jovial Janhvi jokingly added, “Do you have a bathroom in your house? I will be there for a shower.” During the same interaction, the sibling duo agreed that Janhvi Kapoor is more annoying than Arjun, whereas the Sardar Ka Grandson star is the bossy one. In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen alongside in Bhoot Police and in Ek Villain Returns. Meanwhile, sister Janhvi Kapoor will next feature in Colin D’Cunha directed Dostana 2 and Sidharth Senugupta’s black comedy flick, Good Luck Jerry.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS that proves the siblings are very close to each other