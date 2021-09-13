WATCH: Arjun Kapoor shares BTS glimpses of his makeover; Ladylove Malaika Arora has THIS reaction

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor keeps quite an active presence on social media. The actor often treats fans to sneak peeks into his personal and professional lives which the latter seems to enjoy a lot. His Instagram feed is filled with professional photoshoots, film promotions, and a lot of candid moments. Speaking of which, the 2 States shared a fun video on Instagram a few hours back. In the video shared by Arjun, he can be seen getting ready before he goes to face the camera.

Arjun posted a reel on Instagram where he can be seen getting ready before his shoot. In the reel, we can see Arjun sitting in a chair in front of a mirror, as his hair person styles his hair. He has quite the transformation after his hair is washed, blow-dried, and styled perfectly. We can also see his make up being fixed as the make up person adds the last touches to his look. He dons an uber-cool jacket over a black vest, that he pairs with black trousers. He opts for a pair of stylish brown shoes, and wraps up the look with a silver chain around his neck. The actor looks dapper as he checks himself out in the mirror. Sharing this makeover reel, Arjun wrote, “Before ‘lights..camera..action!’”

As soon as he shared the reel, it was flooded with likes and comments from fans and friends alike. Ladylove and diva Malaika Arora also could not resist commenting and left a fire emoji. Actress Tara Sutaria also left a fun comment on Arjun’s hair that read, “’My hair and I - A saga.. ‘ starring ur hair in the titular role, of course. Pls make this movie it’s about time @arjunkapoor”. Tara and Arjun will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Ek Villain 2. also left a comment. The actor’s fans dropped fire and red heart emojis.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside , , and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will be next featuring in Mohit Suri’ directorial Ek Villain 2 which will also star John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and .

