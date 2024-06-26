WATCH: Arjun Kapoor shedding it out in workout session even on his birthday is the motivation we all need

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 39th birthday today. On the occasion, inundated love has been pouring in for him from his family and friends in the industry. Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and more extended their heartfelt wishes on social media. Meanwhile, the birthday boy continues to prioritize his fitness on the special day.

Arjun Kapoor serves fitness goals as he hits the gym even on his birthday

Today, on June 26, while Arjun Kapoor is soaked in the celebrations of his 39th birthday, he also gave a peek into his fitness routine. The Singham Again actor dropped a video from his gym while he was working out on the treadmill. The birthday boy recorded a monochromatic video in a filter of the same and posted it on his Instagram stories with the caption, “Happy Birthday to Me!!!”

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor's midnight birthday celebrations with family and friends

Meanwhile, the actor enjoyed his midnight celebrations with family and close friends including Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and more.

The glimpse of the same was posted by his dear sister Anshula as she wished her brother with the sweetest note.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my number one My fiercest protector, my first bully, my first wrestling companion, my loudest cheerleader, the fulfiller of all my dreams.. the man with the biggest heart.. my wish for you this year is that you never stop believing in yourself & your ability to overcome & rise again, your life becomes everything you dream of it becoming, your worries become smaller, your laughs become louder, your smiles become bigger & you never have to burden more than you can carry.”

Advertisement

“I hope the fire inside you never extinguishes, but gives you the strength to keep rising. Thank you for showing me by example what it means to be a kind human. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Thank you for allowing me to always chase my dreams, for having my back and keeping me afloat when I feel like I’m drowning.. You deserve the best of the best, all the joy & all the love your heart can carry! Love you to infinity @arjunkapoor,” she further added.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Additionally, he also has Anees Bazmee’s directorial, No Entry 2 co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Think you know Singham Again actor enough? Answer 9 fun questions to find out