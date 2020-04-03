WATCH: Arjun Kapoor shows off his toned body in a throwback workout video from training days of Panipat

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Arjun Kapoor shares a throwback video showing off his well-toned back muscles from his training days of Panipat.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on many lives in India as well. Due to the increase in the number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in the country. In the midst of all this, numerous B-town celebs have taken to social media for spreading awareness on the deadly virus and its precautionary measures. also happens to be among them and has left no stone unturned in urging his fans to stay at home and resort to social distancing.

While celebrities like Kajol, , and others have been entertaining their fans with some throwback pictures by posting them on their social media accounts, Arjun has shared a throwback video where the actor is seen working out in a gym. The video is taken during the actor's preparation of Panipat for the character Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Arjun is seen working hard to tone his back muscles for the role. The actor for sure looks all built up. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Lath path for Panipat. #throwbackthursday A regular back training day for Sadashiv Rao Bhau last March with @shivohamofficial !!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s latest release this year, Panipat has received a tremendous response from the audiences and film critics alike. The Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. He will be next seen alongside in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is a black comedy directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and was supposed to release on March 20, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres were shut down and the release was postponed. Arjun will also be collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh for the first time in an untitled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

