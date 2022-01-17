WATCH: Arjun Rampal shares montage of memories on elder daughter Mahikaa’s 20th birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is a doting father. He shares pictures with his daughters and son. And when there is a special occasion, he makes it more special for his kids. Just like today. The actor’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal is celebrating her 20th birthday today. He took to Instagram to share a montage of memories in a video format that has captured their beautiful family moments and also penned a heartfelt note for her.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, featuring all of the fondest moments, Arjun wrote, “And just like that she’s 20. My little princess, you will and shall always be just that to me. You have grown up so beautifully and now with this new decade, that you step into only abundance of joy and happiness awaits you. Love you to smithereens my Mahu jaan. The force is with you. Thank you for just being you. Happy 20th. #HappyBirthdayMahikaa #Shes20.” To note, Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with ex-wife Mehr Jesia.

Mahikaa replied, “Aww thank you so much..I love youu.” Gabriella too dropped in heart eyes in the comments section. The actor has been dating model Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their first child together in April 2019. Their son, Arik was born on July 18, 2019.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen next in the spy thriller Dhaakad co-starring Kangana Ranaut. Reportedly, he will also be seen in Abbas-Mustan’s Penthouse.

