WATCH: Arjun Rampal turns emotional on mother's fifth death anniversary; shares heartfelt post

Arjun Rampal, the actor, has consistently spoken his mind about things he deeply believes in. Whether it's about himself or his friends, he's never been hesitant to share his thoughts openly. Today, the Bollywood actor touched the hearts of his fans and followers on social media by sharing a heartfelt video along with a note for his late mother’s fifth death anniversary.

Today, the Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to share a touching video montage dedicated to his late mother. The video contained a series of memorable photos and dear reminiscences, commemorating the fifth anniversary of her passing away.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note, and wrote, “You loved me so much. I miss you so much. 5 years now. Thank you for everything you did for me and so many more hearts you touched and helped and healed. You are missed by everyone Mamma. Love you,” and added a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Work front of Arjun Rampal

On the work front, Arjun Rampal's most recent appearance was in the widely discussed Telugu movie Bhagavanth Kesari. His role in the film was widely appreciated by the audience. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film titled Penthouse, directed by Abbas-Mustan, in which he will co-star with Bobby Deol. Apart from this, Arjun has two Telugu films - Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagawanth Kesari in the pipeline. The Rock actor also has the sports action film Crakk along with Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez in his kitty.

As per a statement from the movie's team, Crakk is set to become ‘India’s first-ever extreme sports action film.’ Additionally, Vidyut Jammwal, who is also a co-producer of the film, will be personally executing a range of extreme sports stunts. Aditya Datt, the director of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, is both the director and the story writer for Crakk. To sum it up, the film's plot centers around a man from Mumbai who gets drawn into the realm of extreme underground sports.

