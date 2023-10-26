WATCH: Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s dreamy engagement video is all things love; emotional fans react

Singer Armaan Malik has been in the headlines lately owing to his fairytale love story with fashion influencer Aashna Shroff. Armaan had proposed to his lady love earlier in August and their dreamy proposal had won hearts on the internet. Notably, the duo recently exchanged rings in a formal ring ceremony and Armaan Malik has now shared a video of the same on his social media account. Take a look at the video which has left fans in a frenzy inside!

Armaan Malik shares video of engagement ceremony with Aashna Shroff

The lovebirds seem to have redefined romance in the most heart-melting manner and it can be safe to say that together, they set some serious couple goals! Recently, Armaan Malik shared a video of their engagement ceremony wherein the two can be seen looking ecstatic as they exchange rings.

Cutting a cake, popping open a bottle of champagne, and flaunting their engagement rings, the newly engaged couple are all things love. The video also has the singer’s song You playing in the background.

Check out the dreamy video below!

Fans are all hearts for the new couple in town - Aashmaan

The couple has left their fans going gaga ever since Armaan went down on his knee with a ring in front of Aashna Shroff. After the duo’s engagement video was unveiled, fans have been pouring them with love and also came up with their couple name ‘Aashmaan.’

Pouring heartwarming reactions, Armaan Malik’s comment section was filled with congratulatory wishes and comments which read, “How many times you are gonna make us smile and cry at the same time”, “How pyaraaaaa (How sweet)”, “Congratulations again my bro”, “Nothing just (love)”, “Our beautiful #Aashmaan” and “Emotions well kepttt!”.

Throwback to when Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna Shroff

The singer left no stone unturned to win the hearts of fans with his soulful voice in songs including Jab Tak and Tere Mere.

On the personal front, he proposed to Aashna Shroff back in August and it was all things love and had left fans in a frenzy. Announcing the proposal, he shared pictures of the same and also captioned it, “And our forever has only just begun”.

