WATCH: Artist creates Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan artwork near Mannat; fans can't stop gushing

The much-awaited movie Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra, is set to be released on September 7th, 2023. The first look of the film and two tracks, namely Zinda Banda and Chaleya from the music album, have already been unveiled and are receiving tremendous appreciation from the audience. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are brimming with excitement as his film Jawan is just a few days away from its much-awaited theatrical release. Recently, a fan page of the mega-star shared a video featuring artist Kanak Nanda creating an artwork in front of Mannat.

Artist Kanak Nanda creates Jawan wall art in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat

On August 15, 2023, a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan took to its Twitter handle to share a video of a fan who is also an artist, Kanak Nanda, creating an artwork of SRK’s Jawan in front of Mannat. The video has created quite a buzz in social media as it beautifully and very accurately shows the different shades of the film. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s sizzling romance in the recent track Chaleya

On the morning of August 14, 2023, the makers of Jawan dropped the second song Chaleya, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, from the movie. Additionally, the Tamil and Telugu versions of the song as Hayyoda and Chalona were also released. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to the Hindi version, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music and Kumaar has penned the lyrics. The lead duo, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara appear in a contemporary look, gracefully dancing to the romantic number under the choreography of Farah Khan. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film, Jawan, directed by Atlee, is soaring to unprecedented levels. With its captivating prevue and soulful and catchy soundtracks, the viewers are being treated with a diverse range of feelings. For Shah Rukh Khan fans, Jawan is an emotion and not just a film. Their level of excitement appears to be growing as the release date draws near.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Has Vijay Sethupathi shot for a special promo for Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Here’s what we know