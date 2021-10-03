WATCH: Aryan Khan rushes to NCB office after being detained in drugs raid; SRK's son's phone seized

In a shocking turn of events today, Shah Rukh Khan’s son has made it to the headlines after being detained on Sunday by the NCB over a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast last night. Reportedly, he has come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau and several reports about the same have been surfaced online, and a lot has been spoken about it. But now, a video of the star kid rushing inside the NCB office with the officers and other people who have been detained is going viral.

The video begins with an NCB official holding Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and rushing inside the office. We can see other NCB officers and people who have been detained rushing inside too. Later in the video, we can see a man carrying a big plastic bag and a suitcase inside the NCB office that is assumed to be the confiscated drugs. This shocking video has been doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look:

According to reports in India TV, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal director of NCB confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is being questioned by the agency's sleuths.

