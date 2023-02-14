WATCH: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul jet off to Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding?

After dating each other for quite some time, lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23. They got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse with family members and close friends in attendance. The couple made their wedding official by sharing their dreamy pictures from the ceremony on social media. Days after their marriage, Athiya and Rahul were seen at the airport today as they reportedly jetted off to Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get clicked at the airport

In the video, Athiya is seen sporting a white crop top paired with a denim jacket and matching jeans. She completed her look with no makeup, white sneakers and straight hair. On the other hand, KL Rahul was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a multi-coloured jacket and joggers. The couple kept their looks cool and casual. It looks like they are going to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding in Udaipur. Have a look:

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too were seen jetting off to a disclosed location. Hardik and Natasa are tying the knot again and it will be quite a grand affair. They will even enjoy their pre-wedding festivities ahead of their white wedding. Back in 2020, the couple got married in a court and soon they welcomed their first baby boy Agastya. Earlier, it was reported that the pre-wedding ceremonies would kickstart on February 13 and they will go on till February 16. Natasa is rumoured to don a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Athiya and KL Rahul will throw their grand reception soon. Recently, Suniel Shetty confirmed that they will host the party once IPL is over. Several celebs and cricketers are expected to join the celebration. While speaking to India Today recently, Shetty said, "Let’s see. Post IPL we are looking at doing it. Right now, KL Rahul is back playing for the IPL."

