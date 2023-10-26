WATCH: Atif Aslam stops concert midway; singer schools fans for throwing money at him

Lately, it seems like concertgoers are getting creative in their object-throwing game, going from drinks and cellphones to even roses and ashes. The latest target of such fan antics is Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, joining a list that includes Arijit Singh, Drake, Bebe Rexha, Cardi B, and more. At a recent show, an overzealous fan made it rain money on Atif Aslam. What's truly making waves on the internet, though, is the singer's gracious response.

Atif Aslam requests fans to donate the money rather than showering it on him

A viral video from the event was posted on X, formerly Twitter that depicts a person showering the singer with money while he is on stage. In the video, the singer is heard saying, “My friend, donate this money, don't throw it at me. I know you are rich, I appreciate that, but it's disrespectful to the money.”

Take a look!

Following the video's viral spread, Pakistani singer and actor Aagha Ali showered praise on Atif Aslam, hailing him as a 'legend' for his response to the fan. Aagha Ali shared the clip on his official Instagram account, expressing, "My heart screams 'Legend Legend Legend'. And he is so evidently a legend for many reasons. May Allah SWT bless you even more man. Loads of love." Additionally, numerous fans joined in, using social media platforms to commend the singer for his gracious and compassionate actions.

See his response below!

Meanwhile, Atif Aslam, the Pakistani music sensation, has been serenading audiences worldwide with his soulful tunes for over two decades. Renowned for his melodious Bollywood renditions, 2023 marks the celebration of his illustrious 20-year music career. To commemorate this milestone, the 40-year-old artist embarked on a North American tour from September to November 2023, treating fans to mesmerizing live performances.

About Atif Aslam

Atif Aslam has endeared himself to Indian audiences with hit songs like Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Dil Diyaan Gallan, Piya O Re Piya, Beintehaan, Pehli Nazar, and more. While Pakistani artists have faced a ban on working in India, the Bombay High Court recently rejected a request to prohibit Pakistani artists from participating in work within India.

ALSO READ: Top 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 1 deserves your attention right away