WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar walk down the memory lane as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan turns 4

Today, as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan turned four, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar took a walk down the memory lane and recalled the time they shot for the film. The stars also thanked everyone associated with the film. The film was directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aanand L Rai.

Sharing a clip from the movie, Ayushmann wrote, "I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that was disruptive. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I returned to this territory with Aanand L Rai and RS Prasanna. Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage (sic)." He added, "After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind it. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me as an artiste (sic)."

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar also shared BTS clips from the movie and penned, “It’s been 4 years to the biscuit falling and it did way more than rising my career. Thank you @aanandlrai @rs.prasanna @hiteshkewalya for giving me one of my most loved films. Sugandha & Mudit will always be so special.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a story that revolves around Mudit (Ayushmann), who manages to impress Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) and the two decide to get married. However, before the wedding, their relationship goes through a tough road as they discover Mudit's erectile dysfunction. Its spin-off, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, was released in 2020.