WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana and Deepika Padukone's musical tributes to Shah Rukh Khan as he turned 55

While Shah Rukh Khan was away with his family in Dubai to celebrate his birthday, his industry friends dedicated special wishes for the actor. Check it out below.

turned 55 on Monday and the Badshah of Bollywood was flooded with wishes from not only his Indian fans but from all over the world. His friends and co-stars from the industry also made sure to dig out old photos with King Khan and share them on social media as they wished the King of Romance on his birthday. While SRK was away with his family in Dubai, his industry friends dedicated special wishes for the actor.

Two such actors were and Ayushmann Khurrana. While both the actors penned heartfelt wishes for SRK they also paid musical tributes. Deepika revealed that she was celebrating Shah Rukh's birthday by listening to his songs. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress revealed a list of five songs from her playlist that she was listening to on the actor's birthday. From Gerua and Suraj Hua Madham to Ae Ajnabi from Dil Se, Deepika surely delighted fans with her 'SRK playlist'.

As for Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor posted his first Instagram Reel and dedicated it to SRK. In the video, Ayushmann can be seen strumming a mosquito racket instead and going all filmy to the tune of Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam song. He captioned it, "My first reel. Had to be on Shah sir’s bday. #happybirthdaysrk by @officialjuhiarora."

Check out Ayushmann and Deepika's musical tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday:

Instagram post of #AyushmannKhurrana Caption : My first reel. Had to be on Shah Sir's birthday. True SRKian #HappyBirthdaySRK https://t.co/swz2TxmfHE pic.twitter.com/e9FI56Y1Ln — Md Shafiuddin محمد شفیع الدین मो. शफीउद्दीन (@MdshafiuddinMd) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, SRK shared a video thanking his fans for all the love and wishes. He also celebrated his birthday by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai as it lit up in his honour.

Credits :Pinkvilla

