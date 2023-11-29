WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana jumps on ‘Moye Moye’ trend; his energetic performance leaves fans cheering for him

After the viral ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend, it’s the ‘Moye Moye’ trend that has taken social media by storm. It has rapidly gained momentum, and recently, Shraddha Kapoor also participated in the viral trend on social media. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the Moye Moye trend, and his video is going viral on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s viral ‘Moye Moye’ moment

A video that is going viral on Ayushmann Khurrana’s fan pages on social media shows the Andhadhun actor’s energetic performance to Bari Barsi. He is seen performing live on the stage, and in an interesting twist, he quickly switches to singing Moye Moye. His unique take on the viral trend, and his infectious energy, left fans swooning over him.

Fans can be heard cheering loudly for Ayushmann in the video that has surfaced on Instagram. After singing Moye Moye, Ayushmann was then seen jokingly saying, “Trend banane ke liye nahi, gaana gaane ke liye aaye hain yaha pe. (We have come here to sing, not to jump on trends).” In the video, Ayushmann is seen wearing a grey jacket over a black t-shirt and matching pants. He is seen with sunglasses on.

Check out the video below!

Needless to say, fans went gaga over Ayushmann Khurrana’s video. While one commented, “So cute,” another one wrote, “He was too gud in this Delhi event.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor shared her own Moye Moye post. She shared some lovely photos with her pet Shyloh, and her caption read, “Moye Moye coz l goye for shoot tomorrow and I will miss my little boye.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film was a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, and it proved to be a commercial success.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that the actor is being considered to play the lead in Sourav Ganguly’s highly-awaited biopic. When asked if the rumors are true, the actor told Pinkvilla, “I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens."

