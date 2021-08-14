WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana pays a musical tribute to Sridevi; Sings ‘Lamhe’ song on her 58th birth anniversary

One of the most legendary actresses in the history of Indian cinema, would have turned 58 on her birth anniversary. Sridevi’s last appearance on the silver screen remains to be in ‘Zero’ starring , , and in the leading parts. In a very special cameo appearance, Sridevi played herself in a scene along with other leading ladies of Bollywood including Kajol, , and amongst others. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, and remembered the legendary actress and her immense contribution to cinema.

Ayushmaan Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a video where he is giving a musical tribute to Sridevi. Ayushmann sang a song from the film ‘Lamhe’, which has garnered a cult status over time. The film starred Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in the leading parts. In the video, Ayushmann is seen singing Kabhi Main Kahoon from the 1991 film directed by Yash Chopra. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Hariharan, the song was picturized on Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "#Throwback on #Sridevi Ji’s birth anniversary (sic)."

Take a look at the post:

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram remembering her mother and posted a lovely throwback pic from her childhood. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you." 2017 release Mom, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Akshaye Khanna marked Sridevi’s last full-fledged role in cinema with a career spanning over 5 decades. Mom marked her 300th film and Sridevi was praised immensely for her performance as an ailing mother to a daughter.

