WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS why he missed out on his poetry; Shares a heartwarming thought

Ayushmann Khurrana wins the internet by sharing some heartwarming thoughts on his social media during this quarantine period.

Coronavirus pandemic has created a stir among the citizens all over the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days all over India. While the celebrities are urging their fans to stay indoors and observe social distancing, Ayushmann Khurrana was a little upset with few fans who stepped out during the Janta Curfew in spite of telling everyone to strictly stay indoors. Recently, Ayushmann has been sharing some amazing thoughts and poems on his social media account.

On being upset with the citizens, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor did not post any poetry due to which fans started asking him the reason. Revealing the reason for not posting the poetry, Ayushmann said, "So, I got a lot of messages that why did I miss my poetry yesterday but I was highly disappointed that people ventured out during Janta Curfew and celebrated it. So guys, if you are religious just pray at home and if you are an atheist, stay at home and during these times, science is the only saviour of life and art is the only saviour of soul, so let's go for it".

Sharing a few heartwarming thoughts, the Andhadhun actor further said, "I have titled it as "strangers". Like how you meet a stranger, so you ask me my name and I would want to know more about you from you."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which made decent money at the box office. The film did not bear the brunt of the partial shutdown in the state as it released in February.

Credits :Twitter

