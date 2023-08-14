WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap dish out couple goals; sing Pani Da Rang while holding hands

Actress Surveen Chawla, who has been a part of various films like Hate Story 2 and Creature 3D turned a year older on August 1. The birthday celebrations saw actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap indulging in revelries. The couple sang Ayushmann’s iconic and melodious number Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor. A glimpse of this was shared by Kashyap on her Instagram Stories. Here’s a closer look at it.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap sing a song while holding hands

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is best known for his films Andhadhun and Badhai Ho, was recently seen attending the birthday bash of actress Surveen Chawla. There both, he and his wife Tahira Kashyap were seen singing one of the most loved songs of Khurrana - Pani Da Rang from the film Vicky Donor. Interestingly, there was this one time when Kashyap felt like she missed a beat and then Khurrana gently held her hand, and the couple blushed. The video was shared by Kashyap on her Instagram Stories. Have a look:

In another video reshared by Ayushmann Khurrana on his Instagram stories, the actor is seen singing the song Mera Mann Kehne Laga from the film Nautanki Saala. The original caption read, “What a mad singing session this was! Loved every bit.” Khurrana shared the video and wrote, “Happy birthday Surveen Chawla. Though she is not in the frame.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were childhood friends and lovers, and got married in 2010. Kashyap is an acclaimed writer, director, and producer. The couple has two children - a girl and a boy.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

Work-wise, the Vicky Donor actor is all set for his upcoming release Dream Girl 2 on August 25. The film is a Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial and Khurrana will be seen alongside Ananya Panday, Anu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Asrani. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to a 2019 hit film Dream Girl which featured Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Interestingly, the audience is really looking forward to this comedy-drama as the Action Hero actor will be seen in an avatar of a woman named Pooja.

