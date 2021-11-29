WATCH Ayushmann Khurrana win hearts as he strums his guitar & sings Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s ‘Kalle Kalle’

That Ayushmann Khurrana is a man of many talents is no surprise. Apart from impressing fans with his acts and unique choice of films, Ayushmann is also a skilled singer and has sung quite a few foot-tapping numbers in his career. Speaking of which, on Sunday night, the actor treated fans to his singing yet again as he took out his guitar, and posted a rendition of ‘Kalle Kalle’, a song from his upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, featuring him alongside Vaani Kapoor.

On Sunday night, Ayushmann took to his Instagram space and posted a video, where he can be seen singing a few lines of the beautiful and romantic number of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, called ‘Kalle Kalle’. The AndhaDhun actor jammed alone, as he strum his guitar and sang the song in peace and joy. The song has been penned by Priya Saraiya, and crooned by Sachin-Jigar and Priya. Sharing this video on the gram, Ayushmann wrote, “In love with Kalle Kalle Sigh!Post gym strum Whatta rendition by @priyasaraiyaofficial And what a beautiful sounding album by @sachinjigar”. As soon as he dropped the video, fans and friends showered it with likes and compliments.

Click HERE to watch Ayushmann Khurrana sing Kalle Kalle.

Coming to the film, helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the leads. The trailer of the film dropped earlier this month and fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the fresh pairing of Aysuhmann and Vaani on screen. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 10th, 2021.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title track: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor get you grooving on revamped song