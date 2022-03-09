Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up London schedule of ‘An Action Hero’; Gives glimpse of shoot diaries

Ayushmann Khurrana has always been known for his films. He has never failed to impress the audience with his roles. The actor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor and had started shooting for his next ‘An Action Hero’ in January. He traveled to the United Kingdom and today, he shared an update that the London schedule of the shooting has been completed. He also shared a video that gave a glimpse of his shoot diaries. To note, the actor has many films lined up in his kitty.

The video begins with beautiful scenes of London. Ayushmann then tries to capture himself looking dapper wearing a white jacket as the sun shines brightly on his face. He is also seen posing by standing near the window. The video is captioned as ‘#AnActionHero #LondonWrap.” As soon as he shared the video, Abhishek Kapoor commented ‘Wow… well done.” As India Today reported, it is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. The announcement of the movie was made in October last year.

Ayushmann had shared a quirky motion teaser of the film and wrote, "Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @jaideepahlawat joins #AnActionHero."

Take a look here:

Ayushmann also has Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh wherein he will be seen playing the role of a male gynecologist and Anek which happens to be a political thriller by Anubhav Sinha in his kitty.

