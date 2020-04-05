WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana's poetry on books amid COVID 19 lockdown is winning hearts on the internet

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushamann Khurrana shares meaningful poetry on books and the things being robbed in this world. Check it out:

Coronavirus pandemic has created a stir among the citizens all over the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days all over India. Bollywood stars are using this time to do things that they weren’t able to do amidst the busy schedules. Among them, Ayushmann Khurrana has been impressing his fans with his relatable and meaningful poetry. Apart from poetry, the Andhadhun star is also spending time with family including wife Tahira Kashyap and children.

Recently, Ayushmann shared a meaningful poetry about books revealing the truth that everything gets robbed in this world. Sharing the poem, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor wrote, "इस देश में सब कुछ चोरी होता है, पर किताबें कभी चोरी नहीं होती. किताबें तो हक़ से माँगी जाती हैं, लौटा देने के वादे के साथ, जो कभी पूरा नहीं होता। -आयुष्मान." (Everything gets robbed in this world but books don't. Books are being asked from people saying that they will return them back but that never happens). As soon as Ayushmann posted this poetry, fans have been showering and commenting with hearts on his post.

Meanwhile, apart from poetry and spending time with his family, Ayushmann has also been sweating out in the gym. The actor was seen flaunting his ripped muscles while lifting weights. Ayushmann wrote, “Free weights. Well, they were always free. Now we have become freer. That’s not even a word.”

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's poetry here:

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which made decent money at the box office. The film did not bear the brunt of the partial shutdown in the state as it released in February. He will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

