Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A tragic incident occurred last night at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple during a performance by singer B Praak. Reports indicate that a stage collapse occurred during the religious event, resulting in the loss of one woman's life and injuries to several others. In response to the heartbreaking incident, B Praak has released a video expressing profound sadness and emphasizing the critical importance of proper event management in preventing such tragedies.

B Praak expresses sadness over tragic incident at Kalkaji Mandir in video message

Today, B Praak took to his Instagram Stories to address the unfortunate incident that occurred at Kalkaji Mandir on the night of January 27. In the video message, the singer appeared visibly distressed as he expressed his deep sorrow, saying, "Bahut hi dukh hua aur aur bahut hi mayus hun main, bahut hi dukhi hu aaj, dukhi mann se mujhe aisa lag raha hai kyunki pehli baar maine aise dekha hai apne samne hota hua, jaha par mai gaa raha hu” (I am very saddened and disheartened. I feel very upset today. I feel sad from the bottom of my heart because for the first time, I have witnessed something like this happening right before my eyes, where I was performing).

He continued, “Maa Kalka mandir mein aaj jo bhi hua bahut hi dukh ki baat hai aur jinko bhi lagi jinko bhi chotein aayi hain, mai umeed karta hu ki woh sab thik hon aur bahut jaldi thik ho jae” (Whatever happened at Maa Kalka temple today is very distressing, and to those who were hurt, to those who were injured, I hope they all recover soon and get well very quickly).

Advertisement

Stressing the importance of management at such events, B Praak emphasized, “Aur mai aage se yahi kahunga ki management bahut zaruri hai, management ne waha par logon ko samjhaya bhi bahut ki aap piche ho jaiye par yeh aap sab logon ka maa ke liye pyaar hai, mere liye pyaar hai, par hume aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai, bachchon ka, buzurgon ka, kyunki jaan se badh kar kuch bhi nahi hai iss duniya mein aur na kabhi ho sakta hai. Toh hume iska bahut dhyan rakhna hai ki kabhi kisi ki jaan ko na pade” (And I will say this in the future too, that management is very important. Management has also explained to people there to step back, but this is the love of all of you for Maa, for me, but we have to be very careful in the future, for the children, for the elderly because there is nothing more precious than life in this world, and it can never be. So, we have to be very careful that no one's life is ever at risk).

Watch the video here:

He concluded by stating, “Aur main phir se aaunga jab maa ki iccha hogi toh hum phir se aaenge par bahut dhyan rakhna padega, bahut zyada dhyan. Bada dukhi mann hai aaj mera, bahut zyada, kyunki aisa kabhi hona nahi chahiye tha. Mai yahi umeed karta hun ki jinko bhi lagi hai woh sab thik hon aur jaldi se jaldi thik ho jaen, aur aap management ko aage se bahut dhyan rakhna hai” (And I will come again when Maa wishes, but we must be very careful, extremely careful. My heart is deeply saddened today, very much so, because this should have never happened. My hope is that those who were injured recover quickly, and I urge everyone to prioritize safety in the future).

According to PTI, a senior police officer said, "We got a call at around 12:30 am that a stage, which was set up for jagran purpose, at Kalkaji temple, collapsed. Teams were rushed to the spot. One woman was declared dead. Further investigation is underway.”

The report further revealed that those injured were swiftly transported to various hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Additionally, an FIR has been lodged against the organizers in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar to miss Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony for THIS reason?