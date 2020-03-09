WATCH: Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside a theater in the city

As soon as Tiger Shroff who was accompanied by his sister Krishna Shroff left the theater, his fans who were eagerly waiting outside to see him got crazy and started shouting and clicking pictures.

Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The movie also starring and Riteish Deshmukh is about a journey of two brothers Ronnie and Vikram which begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work and he gets kidnapped by some people. Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again, even if it means that he independently has to take on an entire country. Baaghi 3 marks Tiger's return as Ronnie after Baaghi and Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following. His fans go crazy just to get a glimpse of him. Recently, we came across a video where Tiger is been mobbed by his fans outside a theater. The actor looked uber cool in a black t-shirt and blue denim. He was accompanied by his sister Krishna Shroff. As soon as Tiger left the theater, his fans who were eagerly waiting outside to see him got crazy and started shouting and clicking pictures. Some fans got crazy and started asking for autographs and pictures.

Tiger, being the humble person did not get irritated by all of this and greeted his fans with a smile. Infact, later Tiger even came out of the car's rooftop and waved his fans while flashing his smile.

Talking about Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie also starring Ankita Lokhande, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and others had hit the big screen on 6th March 2020.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

