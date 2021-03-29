WATCH: Babil Khan opts for dad Irrfan's outfit for award show, shares heartwarming video with mum Sutapa.

Babil Khan added his own touch to the entire look but made sure to channel his late baba Irrfan's style overall. He also shared a heartwarming video with mum Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil Khan has been making headlines over the last few days as he attended his first solo award show where his late father Irrfan was being honoured. For the red carpet, Babil opted his dad's outfit by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh which he once wore while walking the ramp. Babil added his own touch to the entire look but made sure to channel his baba's style overall. Taking to Instagram, Babil shared a heartwarming video with mum Sutapa Sikdar.

In the video, Sutapa can be seen helping Babil to get ready for the award show. She points towards the kurta and the jacket and says, "This is Baba." Sutapa also revealed why she did not attend the award show. When Babil asks her, "What's the problem?" Sutapa says, "I cannot face people." However, she does have words of encouragement for her older son.

Sharing the video, Babil captioned it, "Mamma dressing me up - So in my little speech while accepting baba’s awards from @jaideepahlawat @rajkummar_rao @ayushmannk , I basically said “this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take indian cinema to new heights, I promise.”

He added, "The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing though into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with."

Take a look at Babil and mum Sutapa's video below:

