WATCH: Babil Khan's sweet banter with paparazzi is winning hearts on the Internet; Netizens call him 'humble'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. Every time he shares a post on social media, it receives immense love from netizens. Earlier today, Babil was seen jetting off to Abu Dhabi with his mom Sutapa Sikdar. The mother-son duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While entering the airport, Babil was seen indulging in a sweet chat with the paparazzi. His video is winning hearts on the Internet for all the right reasons.

Netizens call Irrfan's son Babil Khan 'humble'

In the video, Babil is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with printed pants and a denim jacket. He completed his look with a white cap and his million-dollar smile. Babil even posed with his mother Sutapa before they entered the main gate. He was also seen speaking to the paparazzi. In the video, he is heard saying, "Mehnat karunga jaan se". One of the photographers told him, "Lekin humlog ko bhulna nahi bhai". To this, Babil replied, "Nahi, agar main aapko bhool gaya toh main nahi bann paunga superstar." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, netizens were seen reacting to it. They were mighty impressed by Babil's sweet banter with the paparazzi. They went on to call him 'genuine and humble'. A user wrote, "Aapke papa bhi bahut mehnati hai aur aap bhi utane Hi mehnati Ho jab aap ek successful actor banoge to Sabse badi Khushi jitni aapke maa baap Ko rakhogi utani hi Khushi mujhe bhi ho gayi." Another user wrote, "Same like daddy." One of the comments also read, "Such a cool and genuine kid. @babil.i.k God bless."

Meanwhile, Babil made his acting debut in 2022. He featured in the film titled Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. The audience loved watching Irrfan's son and he was showered with love for his performance.

