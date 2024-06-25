WATCH: Baby John's Varun Dhawan gives peek into Yoga asana that helped him get rid of stiff shoulders, chest muscles

Varun Dhawan is among the popular actors in Bollywood. Apart from his films, he also enjoys a massive fan following on the internet. He is often seen dropping daily life updates through interactive posts, keeping his fans hooked. Yet again, the actor dropped a video acing several Yoga asanas which are sure to leave you inspired.

Varun Dhawan drops video of performing Yoga asanas

Today, on June 25, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video where he was seen performing various Yoga asanas under the supervision of his teacher. Not only, the Baby John actor was seen displaying various postures but also mentioned their benefits with the overlayed text mentioned simultaneously.

He further captioned the post expressing, “YOGA - stretch to be the best Yes that’s been the most beneficial healing element in my life. Iv had very stiff shoulders and chest muscles for a long time these asans have really helped open me up and helped my digestion and sleep.it’s taken me a long time to reach here under the super version of my teacher.”

Varun also added Bajrang Baan in the background.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t help reacting to it as they thronged the comment section of the actor. A fan wrote, “Same I, honestly think this is definitely the best stretch,” while another fan hailed him as, “Hardworking dhawan,” while a third fan remarked, “it’s the famous vd smile at the end for me.”

Additionally, several fans swamped Varun with their queries around his highly-awaited film, Baby John. A user wrote, “Baby John kab aa rahi hai sir,” while another fan asked, “babyjohn related snippet when?? been waiting for it for so long now.”

Varun Dhawan's work front

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has Kalees' directorial Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is the remake of Atlee's 2016 movie Theri. The Jawan director is co-producing the film along with Jyoti Deshpande and Murad Khetani.

Additionally, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s upcoming collaboration for comedy-caper will have South actress Sreeleela. The yet untitled film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani under TIPS Entertainment. The film will be taken on floors from July 2024.

