WATCH Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar and Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff’s unmissable camaraderie at the airport today

Fans are eagerly waiting to see two of the biggest action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unite on the big screen for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. These two have been away from the city shooting for the film and this will be the first time that these two are teaming up and that too for an action-packed entertainer. As we already reported that the film has been extensively shot at real locations in Europe and UAE and looks like the schedule has just wrapped up for both the actors as they returned to Mumbai early this morning. The camaraderie of both the stars at the airport was something which we bet is a teaser to their full-blown chemistry that we are going to watch on the big screens.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff return to Mumbai

In the video, we can see Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar walking together as they head out of the airport. Tiger can be seen looking dapper in a blue checks shirt that he paired over blue denim. Akshay on the other hand looked sporty in an all-black attire. He wore a black hoodie over black track pants and completed his look with neon green shoes and a black cap. Both the actors were all smiles and could not stop talking to each other as they walked out. In fact, both Tiger and Akshay hugged each other before they sat in their respective cars.

Check it out:

Recently Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar took to their Instagram handles to share a click of both the actors from the sets to announce that Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan will hit the theatres in Eid 2024. The action in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is done by a team from the west and the film will offer action in varied space from hand-to-hand combat to gun fights, bike chase and aerial fights. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Ayala F in key roles.

