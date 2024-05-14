WATCH: Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra gives it back to 'haters'; announces her 10th class results in style

Harshaali Malhotra rose to prominence after her innocent portrayal of Munni in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She is quite a social media enthusiast as she keeps stirring the internet with her videos and pictures on the internet. On the other hand, the results of CBSE 10th grade have recently been announced and Harshaali also shared her results with her social media family.

A while back, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress dropped a video as she gave a befitting reply to trolls revealing her 'impressive' grades in the 10th boards.

Harshaali Malhotra announces her 'impressive' 10th-class results in style

Today, on May 14, a while back, Harshaali Malhotra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her. In the video, clad in a floral monochromatic dress, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress proudly brushed aside all the troll comments. She turned around and proudly blew candles on a cake, announcing her 10th class result as she scored an impressive 83 %. “Thank you all for asking, I scored 83% in my 10th CBSE,” read the text on her video while colorful confetti fell from above on her.

Expressing her joy over the results, she wrote in the caption, “From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes and studies. And the result?An impressive 83% score!Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support,” followed by a red-heart and a folded hand emoji.

Fans extend congratulatory messages to Harshaali Malhotra

Soon after the post was shared, several social media users extended their heartfelt congratulatory wishes in the comments section. A user wrote, “Beauty with brain hence proved,” another user mentioned, “Jo log khud sirf reels dekhte rahete hai vo aake gyan dete hai... BTW congratulations,” “Congratulations dear and all the best to all your future ventures,” wrote another user.

Harshaali Malhotra was seen in the 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan and led by Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Kareena Kapoor.

