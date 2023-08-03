WATCH: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra recreates Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka from RRKPK

Harshaali Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She was casted alongside superstar Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the age of just 7 years. Since then, her fan following has tremendously increased. Now, the actress is all grown up and was recently seen dancing on the viral song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra nails Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's What Jhumka moves

The 15-year-old actress took to Instagram to take part in the What Jhumka trend and undoubtedly her video is receiving a lot of love from her fans. In the video, she can be seen transforming herself from a tracksuit getup to lehenga getup and then picking up the beats of the song. Malhotra wrote in the caption, “Going with the trend.. What Jhumka? (pink heart emoji)” Have a look:

Appreciating her dance skills, one of the fans wrote, “This is just cute and cool. Love the transformation of before and after. Bravo (heart-eyed emojis)” while the other one wrote, “The innocence in her can be seen in her eyes and body language.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar marked his comeback after 7 long years with RRKPK, and as the audience is loving the film, it seemed like the wait was worth it. The film was released on the big screens on July 28 and starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Since the release of the film, it is seen doing good at the box office as it currently stands at Rs. 70 crore-mark. Interestingly, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor also made special appearances in the song Heart Throb.