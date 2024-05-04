WATCH: Before Bobby Deol, THIS actress did Jamal Kudu dance step from Animal in 1988

Bobby Deol's viral dance step from the song Jamal Kudu in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is a big hit, and no doubt he nailed it. The song and the hook step became massive hits, with fans praising Lord Bobby for creating one of the most iconic moves. But, here's a surprising fact: fans are claiming that legendary actress Rekha actually did this step way back in 1988 in the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi.

A fan shared an edited video of actress Rekha's song Sasu Ji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani from the 1988 movie Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. In the video, Rekha can be seen taking a glass, placing it on her head, and performing the now-viral Jamal Kudu step. The fan in the caption claimed, "1988 Jamal Kudu Dance Step done by REKHA". One fan commented, "She done everything before it became a trend." One fan commented, "Ma'am already did this When Bobby Deol was a child."

Check out the fan-edited video here:

About Jamal Kudu song from Animal

In addition to this, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over the entry song of Abrar (Bobby Deol). This gripping audio captured wide attention online thanks to its addictive rhythms and the intrigue surrounding its visuals in the film.

The credits reveal that composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar has reimagined the traditional Iranian Bandari music genre for the modern track, incorporating a children's choir consisting of Sounik, Harshita, Keerthana, and Vagdevi. Female vocalists Meghanaa Naidu, Sabiha, Aishwarya Dasari, and Abhikhya also lend their choir voices to the intriguing layered vocals and production of Jamal Kudu.

Jamal Kudu song meaning

For those who are unaware, Jamal Kudu originated as an Iranian song. According to online sources, Khatereh Group composed the song. The English translation of the lyrics is, "Oh my love, don't play with my heart." You're departing, beginning a new voyage; And I'm going insane; Oh my darling, my cherished."

