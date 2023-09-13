WATCH: BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor make for a stylish trio as they enjoy lunch date

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor, who have transitioned from being star kids to actresses, have shared a deep friendship since their childhood. They have grown up together and continue to support each other. They are frequently seen spending time together and showcasing their strong bond on social media. Recently, the three friends were spotted having lunch in the city, and their fashionable attire certainly caught everyone's attention.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor spotted on lunch date

On Wednesday, September 13, the trio of Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted by paparazzi as they left a restaurant in Mumbai. The friends exuded style as they made their way to their car. Shanaya donned a short sky-blue dress, complemented by a blue bag and black shades. Ananya opted for a black tank top tucked into a denim skirt, paired with shades and a black bag. Suhana looked elegant in a white summer dress, carrying a white handbag. They all sported minimal makeup and stylish hairdos, enhancing their stunning appearances. Have a look:

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday recently enjoyed success with the comedy drama Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a friendship film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is also starring in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller. Ananya is also gearing up to make her OTT debut with Call Me Bae in which she will get to explore her fun and comic side.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up to make their debut in the film industry. Suhana is starring in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and others. It is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7. Shanaya is making her debut with south superstar Mohanlal in the film Vrushabha.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday was asked if she had any advice for her friends who were gearing up to enter the industry. She stated, “I don't think I am anyone to give them any advice because I am also starting out myself and I am very new. I think they're both doing a great job when they're under the guidance of the people that they are working with. But I would just tell them to kind of have fun and enjoy.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dream Girl 2's Ananya Panday on being like Pari in real life; 'It'll be hard for my partner to...'