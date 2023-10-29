WATCH: Bhavana Pandey drops cutesy glimpses of 'little drama queen' Ananya Panday ahead of her 25th birthday

Ananya Panday is one of the most beloved actresses in the film industry. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhanava Pandey. The actress who enjoys a huge fan following on social media will turn 25 tomorrow, October 30. Ahead of her birthday, the actress's mother shared an adorable childhood video of her "little" Ananya. The actress also reacted to her mother's post.

Bhavana Pandey shares childhood video of daughter Ananya Panday

A while ago, Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a childhood video of Ananya Panday ahead of the actress's 25th birthday. The video features little Ananya making different poses in a very cute way. Sharing the video, Bhavana wrote, "My little drama queens birthday tomorrow !!!! Love you toooooo much !!!" Have a look:

Reacting to her mother's post, Ananya re-shared the video and wrote, "Drama from day1". Take a look:

On the other hand, the rumored couple of Bollywood, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya were spotted at the airport today morning, October 29 seemingly leaving for their vacation together to celebrate the actress’s 25th birthday tomorrow.

Aditya who opted for a gray T-shirt and black denims, was seen carrying books along. On the other hand, the Dream Girl 2 actress was seen in a pink backless top along with denim. She went for a no-makeup look with a light-shade lip balm and tied her hair in a bun. The actress greeted the paps at the airport with a smile before leaving.

Meanwhile, Ananya was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilyaa. The actress will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav amongst others.

