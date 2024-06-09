WATCH: ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan congratulates Sharvari and team Munjya for massive success; ‘Was so much fun to be back’

Trigger Warning: This article contains a big spoiler regarding the mentioned film.

The current buzz on the internet is the latest released, Sharvari starrer Munjya. The film is a part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe formed by Stree, Roohi and Bhediya.

The film also starring Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the lead roles received immense love from Sharvari’s rumored beau Sunny Kaushal and his brother Vicky Kaushal among other celebrities. Now, new dad Varun Dhawan has also extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire team on the film’s massive success.

Varun Dhawan congratulates Sharvari and team for the 'massive success' of Munjya

Today, on June 9, a while back, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video clip of his cameo appearance from Sharvari-led Munjya. The collaborative post with the lead cast and Bhediya director Amar Kaushik features VD and Abhishek Banerjee as the duo spread their dash of comedy in the scene. In addition to this, one can also see audiences getting surprised as they unexpectedly see the Baby John star making his special appearance in the film.

“Congratulation to team #MUNJYA for the massive success.#BHEDIYA milna chaiye ga aap se (accompanied by fox emoji) don’t miss the post credit. @verma.abhay_ @sharvari @aditya_a_sarpotdar (accompanied by fire and clap emoji) @amarkaushik was so much fun to be back on your set again with this master story teller . #dino @maddockfilms we jsut getting started. @nowitsabhi Wel see u soon brother (accompanied by folded-hand emojis)”

Take a look:

Sharvari and Abhay Verma react to Varun Dhawan's post

Reacting to the post, Sharvari replied to Varun expressing, “VD!!!! Thank aaaaooooo for adding chaar chand to our #Munjya madness you are the best!!!!,” while Abhay Verma wrote, “Bhaskii is Best dessert for a super maincourse film treat!!!” and in response to this, VD encouraged him stating, “so happy for you Abhay onwards and upwards”

About Munjya

Made under the creative direction of Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the important roles.

The horror-comedy film narrates the story of a boy who is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. The boy dies within 10 days of shaving his head and turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family and pesters them to find him his Munni.