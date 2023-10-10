WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi's 'auditions and chemistry tests’ for Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shahnaaz Gill, Dholly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi starrer Thank You For Coming has been well received. It has been particularly praised for depicting female pleasure on-screen which is rarely addressed in films. Recently, its co-producer Rhea Kapoor shared a glimpse of the audition of some of its actresses.

Rhea Kapoor shares audition tape of Thank You For Coming

Recently, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi for Thank You For Coming. In the video, the trio can be seen reciting their dialogues from the film. Kapoor captioned it, "Auditions and chemistry tests for Thank You For Coming, in the pandemic! Couldn’t have asked for a better Kanika, Pallavi and Tina. Besties for life. Thank You For Coming is in Cinemas! Some real Gems from @radsanand and @prashastisingh"

Check out the video!

Rhea Kapoor on Thank You For Coming's box office response

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor opened up about the box-office result of her production venture Thank You For Coming. She said, “It feels really good. We are just trying to make a place for young girls and boys to come and watch these movies, enjoy themselves, escape, have fun, and feel good about themselves. A lot of people will underestimate these films, won't give these films the value they deserve but I think with every step we want to keep proving them wrong, and want to take it further and further.”

The producer then added, “For me, the critical acclaim on this movie has been so overwhelming because it was always a case of, 'Oh, it’s a chick flick, leave your brain behind,' but this movie has proved that just because things are feminine and fun, doesn't mean they lack substance.”

Thank You For Coming is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The film had its premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and it was released theatrically on October 6.

