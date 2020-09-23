  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar has a hack to keep her phone close to her, leaves Rashami Desai in splits

Bhumi Pednekar was snapped in the city on Tuesday evening and the actress posed for the paparazzi as she always does. But this time, it was a bit different. See video below.
18711 reads Mumbai
Bhumi Pednekar phone hack. WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar has a hack to keep her phone close to her, leaves Rashami Desai in splits.
Bhumi Pednekar recently made chatter when her film opposite Konkona Sen Sharma, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released a few days ago on Netflix. The duo left many impressed with their sister act in Alankrita Shrivastava's directorial. Now, Bhumi Pednekar was snapped in the city on Tuesday evening and the actress posed for the paparazzi as she always does. 

However, this time around wasn't like every other time. For starters, the paparazzi yelled out Bhumi's name since they were clicking her from a distance. The video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram cracked up many fans and followers. Among them was also television actress Rashami Desai

In the video, you can hear the paparazzi trying to get Bhumi's attention who stepped out in an all-white ensemble. Another move that caught our eye was Bhumi's hack to keep her phone close to her at all times. Turns out, Bhumi had kept her phone tucked near her shoulder, in her white kurti. This also left Rashami impressed, who commented, "Hahahhaaaaa bhumi thats dam cool." While another fan commented, "Bhumiiiii gets the oscar award." 

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the nominations for the best scream awards goes to... PAP1 PAP2 OR PAP3 BHUMIIIIIIII

Bhumi has been praised for her act in Netflix's latest film. Speaking about choosing Alankrita Shrivastava's project, the actress had said, "I loved Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare because it's not a preachy film. It's an entertaining cinema that people will connect to. You know, you can’t really categorise this film to a certain genre." 

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar on why she loved Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: It’s not preachy but entertaining cinema

Credits :Viral Bhayani

