Watch: Bhumi Pednekar sums up her 2019 journey with a video; Says she is grateful and motivated for 2020

The year 2019 has been really lucky and great for actress Bhumi Pednekar. She started the year with her amazing performance in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya with Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. The movie did not fare well at the box office but received positive reviews from critics. Later in the month of October, Bhumi was seen in Saand Ki Aankh. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar, the film features Bhumi as Chandro Tomar and as Prakashi Tomar.

Bhumi's performance was applauded by the audience and the critics as well. The movie did well too. The actress was then seen as Latika Trivedi, a dusky small-town educated woman in Amar Kaushik's Bala. The movie also starred Ayushamnn Khurrana and . The movie crossed 100 crores and was termed as a super hit. Recently, Bhumi was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actress portrayed the role of Vedika Tripathi and was appreciated for her performance. As 2019 comes to an end, Bhumi has shared an amazing post on her Instagram account summarizing up her characters that she portrayed in 2019.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar's post here:

Posting a video, she wrote, "Indumati Tomar | Chandro Tomar | Latika Trivedi | Vedika Tripathi x Bhumi 2019 you gave me an opportunity to play these beautiful women. They have taught me so much. All their journeys have been so special and enriching. Every film experience has given me memories of a lifetime, people I am grateful to have in my life. Am so grateful and motivated for 2020. Thank you #Gratitude #2019 #Hello #2020 #Sonchiriya #SaandKiAankh #Bala #PatiPatniAurWoh."

Next year, Bhumi will be seen in horror drama Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and a scary-thriller Durgavati.

